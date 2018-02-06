2nd of 2 men shot by police in Kentucky dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities say the second of two men shot by police in Kentucky has died.

Louisville police Chief Steve Conrad says Detective Darrell Hyche was released from a hospital after being shot in the face and head during a traffic stop. Conrad says Detective Bradley Woolridge returned fire after someone in a truck fired shots. It's unclear who opened fire from the pickup and there's no body camera footage because the detectives were on "plainclothes assignment."