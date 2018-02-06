Agnes Varda is happy, but not proud, of her Oscar nomination

LOS ANGELES — Documentarian Agnes Varda isn't only the oldest person ever nominated for an Academy Award, she's the first woman to receive an honorary Oscar and a competitive nomination in the same season. And while she's quite delighted by the honours , the 89-year-old says she is "not proud."

She is so not proud that she mentions it several times during a brief telephone interview from her home in France last month.

Varda shares the documentary feature nomination for "Faces Places" with her co-director, JR, and her producer-daughter Rosalie.

Agnes Varda received an honorary Academy Award in November recognizing her decades of filmmaking.