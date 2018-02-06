Agnes Varda is happy, but not proud, of her Oscar nomination
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — Documentarian Agnes Varda isn't only the oldest person ever nominated for an Academy Award, she's the first woman to receive an honorary Oscar and a competitive nomination in the same season. And while she's quite delighted by the
She is so not proud that she mentions it several times during a brief telephone interview from her home in France last month.
Varda shares the documentary feature nomination for "Faces Places" with her co-director, JR, and her producer-daughter Rosalie.
Agnes Varda received an honorary Academy Award in November recognizing her decades of filmmaking.
She did not attend Monday's Oscar nominees luncheon, but still made the official class portrait: JR brought a cardboard cutout of Varda that he proudly carried around the event.