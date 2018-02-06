Appeals court upholds $25M Trump University settlement

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal appeals court has upheld an agreement requiring President Donald Trump to pay $25 million to settle lawsuits over his now-defunct Trump University.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday rejected an effort by one student, Sherri Simpson, to opt out of the deal and pursue her own lawsuit. The move would have derailed the settlement.

A three-judge panel of the court ruled unanimously that U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel had ample reason to approve the settlement.

The settlement resolved lawsuits that claimed the university failed to deliver on promises to teach students how to be successful in real estate.

The suits had dogged the Republican businessman throughout the presidential campaign.