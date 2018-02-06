Apple mulls refunds for battery replacement on old iPhones
A
A
Share via Email
SAN FRANCISCO — Apple may issue refunds to customers who paid full price to replace the batteries on older iPhones before the company offered a $50 discount as part of its apology for secretly slowing down the devices.
No details about the potential rebate were included in a five-page letter sent to Sen. John Thune, a South Dakota Republican who demanded last month that Apple provide more details about the iPhone slowdown.
Thune released Apple's Feb. 2 response on Tuesday. He said Apple would follow up with additional information about the rebates at a future date.
Apple has been replacing batteries on older iPhones for $29 since late December, down from the usual $79. The offer is good through this year. A new battery is supposed to prevent older iPhones from bogging down.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Metro Cities: Five ways to get more riders on board public transit
-
Rare bus-sized dinosaur find in Egypt could lead to more desert discoveries
-
A 'big milestone:' First phase of daylighting Dartmouth's Sawmill River nears completion
-
Two kids taken to hospital after gas can catches fire, explodes: Halifax police