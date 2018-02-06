Autopsy: Head trauma killed agent; cause of trauma unknown

EL PASO, Texas — A newly released autopsy report sheds little new light on how a U.S. Border Patrol agent was fatally injured when found beside a remote West Texas highway.

In a report issued Tuesday night, the El Paso County medical examiner's office said agent Rogelio (roh-HEE'-lee-yoh) Martinez had severe head trauma and multiple bone fractures when he and another injured agent were found on Nov. 18 in a culvert beside Interstate 10 near Van Horn, Texas. However, the report said the cause of the injuries remains "undetermined."