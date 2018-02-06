By boat, N. Korean musicians arrive in South for Olympic gig

DONGHAE, Korea, Republic Of — A shipload of North Korean musicians, singers and dancers has arrived in South Korea to perform at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

The arrival of the Mangyongbong 92 cruise ship was met by hordes of reporters and cameramen — and a small but boisterous protest by a group of South Koreans who oppose the last-minute agreement allowing North Korea to join in the games, which open on Friday.