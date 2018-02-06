First lady announces April 2 for White House Easter Egg Roll

WASHINGTON — The White House is holding its annual Easter Egg Roll on Monday, April 2.

Tickets are free to the public and can be requested through an online lottery scheduled to open on Friday and run through Feb. 15. The lottery is also free of charge, and winners will be notified by email by March 5.

Melania Trump announced the date on Tuesday. The first lady is inviting families with children age 13 and under to join her, President Donald Trump, White House staff and their families for the day of festivities on the South Lawn.