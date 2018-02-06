German union, employers reach wage deal following strikes
A
A
Share via Email
FRANKFURT — Germany's biggest industrial union and employers have reached a wage deal that gives workers the equivalent of 3.5
Such wage gains could boost an already strong Germany economy by increasing consumer spending. And if they spread to other sectors and countries, they could raise inflation across the 19-country eurozone from its current weak levels, something the European Central Bank has been trying to do for years.
The IG Metall union and employers in southwestern Baden-Wuerttemberg state, home to major employers such as automaker Daimler AG and components and technology firm Bosch, agreed early Tuesday on the regional deal, ending a dispute that had seen 24-hour strikes at targeted firms. Regional agreements are typically applied across the whole country and some 3.9 million industrial workers.
The deal involves the possibility of more flexible working hours, a contentious issue in a strong economy with some firms running at full capacity and facing shortages of skilled workers in some areas. Employees won the right to the shorter week while employers will be able to put more workers than before on longer 40-hour weeks. The deal runs through March 2020.
Wage increases could have a broader impact if they spread to other sectors and countries and push inflation higher across the eurozone. The European Central Bank has been struggling to raise inflation toward its goal of just under 2
The wage increases could help boost already-strong domestic demand in Europe's largest economy. Germany's economy grew 2.2
ECB President Mario Draghi said at a news conference on Jan. 25 that whether any IG Metall wage increases spread to other countries "will depend very much on the conditions of the
He said that "clearly in Germany, the
The union said the shorter week would let workers better balance work and domestic life, especially for those including caring for children and the old. The contractual week is 35 hours in western Germany and 38 hours in the eastern regions.
Workers actually get a 4.3
Companies had balked at the union's demand for extra pay for those working the shorter week to even out the lost income for those caring for children or the old and for those on late shifts. The union at least partly won that demand through a system in which workers can turn a fixed amount of pay into time off on
___
Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.