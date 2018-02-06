Grand jury convenes in police shooting of Australian woman

MINNEAPOLIS — More than 30 police officers have been subpoenaed as part of a grand jury investigation into the fatal police shooting of an Australian woman in Minneapolis.

The grand jury is scheduled to begin its work Tuesday as prosecutors decide whether to charge Officer Mohamed Noor in the July death of 40-year-old Justine Ruszczyk Damond. She was shot in an alley as Noor and his partner responded to her call about a possible sex assault behind her home.

Minneapolis' police union president, Bob Kroll, says most of the 30 officers subpoenaed to testify are Noor's trainers and academy educators.