How major US stock indexes fared on Tuesday

U.S. stocks rallied Tuesday as a late surge helped them regain almost half of what they lost the day before, in their biggest plunge in 6 1/2 years. That came at the end of a day of huge swings for the market.

On Tuesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index jumped 46.20 points, or 1.7 per cent , to 2,965.14.

The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 567.02 points, or 2.3 per cent , at 24,912.77.

The Nasdaq composite surged 148.36 points, or 2.1 per cent , to 7,115.88.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gained 16.08 points, or 1.1 per cent , to 1,507.17.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 66.99 points, or 2.4 per cent .

The Dow is down 608.19 points, or 2.4 per cent .

The Nasdaq is down 125.06 points, or 1.7 per cent .

The Russell 2000 is down 40.10 points, or 2.6 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 21.53 points, or 0.8 per cent .

The Dow is up 193.55 points, or 0.8 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 212.49 points, or 3.1 per cent .