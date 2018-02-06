Joe Knollenberg, former Michigan GOP congressman, dies at 84

DETROIT — Former U.S. Rep. Joe Knollenberg, a Republican who served suburban Detroit's Oakland County for 16 years, has died. He was 84.

Michigan State Sen. Marty Knollenberg says his father died Tuesday of complications from Alzheimer's disease. He died at a memory care facility in Troy, where he lived for 2 1/2 years.

Knollenberg was born in 1933 in Mattoon, Illinois, where he grew up on a farm. After getting a bachelor's degree and serving in the Army, he started working in insurance and transferred to Michigan.