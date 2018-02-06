Malaysia, Singapore to set up trade link for stockmarkets

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia and Singapore regulators say they will establish a link to connect their stock markets by the end of the year in a bid to cut trading costs and woo cross-border investments.

A joint statement Tuesday by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Securities Commission Malaysia said the "Malaysia-Singapore Connect" will allow investors to trade and settle shares listed on each other's stock markets in a more convenient and cost efficient way, benefiting retail investors.