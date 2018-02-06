Man charged in 1 of 2 fatal Detroit-area workplace shootings

PONTIAC, Mich. — A suburban Detroit man has been charged in connection with one of two fatal shootings at separate businesses.

Vernest Griffin was arraigned Monday at a hospital on first-degree murder and gun charges in the death of 58-year-old Eriberto Perez.

Perez was shot Thursday morning at an aluminum stamping firm in Oakland County's Pontiac.

About an hour earlier, 60-year-old Keith Kitchen was slain at a trucking company in Wayne County's Taylor. Police have said Griffin lost his job at that company in November.

Taylor is southwest of Detroit and about 30 miles (48 kilometres ) south of Pontiac.

Griffin of Sterling Heights was wounded during a shootout with officers. Police recovered an assault rifle and more than 200 rounds of ammunition.