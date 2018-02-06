Man gets 18 years in prison for Islamic State group aid plot
NEW YORK — A New York City man who admitted scheming to help the Islamic State extremist group has been sentenced to 18 years in prison. Prosecutors say he plotted a pressure cooker bomb attack.
Munther Omar Saleh was sentenced Tuesday in a Brooklyn federal court. The 22-year-old pleaded guilty last year to charges that he planned to help the Islamic State group.
Saleh was a college student when arrested in 2015. His case was linked to five other defendants in New York and New Jersey.
Prosecutors say Saleh escorted one to an airport for a planned trip to join the Islamic State group overseas and discussed plots to bomb high-profile targets. Those plots were never carried out.
