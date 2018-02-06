Mandela foundation says South Africa's president must go

JOHANNESBURG — The Nelson Mandela Foundation says South Africa's scandal-tainted President Jacob Zuma must go "sooner rather than later" and that any delay would lead to violent conflict.

The non-profit group on Tuesday adds that Zuma's departure would not be enough to address deep-rooted corruption in one of Africa's most developed countries.

The organization promotes the legacy of South Africa's anti-apartheid leader and first black president.

The group first called for Zuma to resign more than a year ago.

The president has been enmeshed in a series of scandals but denies wrongdoing. Many members of the ruling African National Congress party have turned against him. They worry he hurts the party ahead of 2019 elections.