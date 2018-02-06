Market sell-off a good time to brush up on financial terms
A
A
Share via Email
With global stocks suffering their biggest declines in years, investors might need a refresher on some of the terms being thrown around.
Let's start with "correction."
A correction happens when a stock, bond, commodity or index declines 10
So far, the Dow, Standard & Poor's 500 and Nasdaq have not fallen enough to be in a correction.
Corrections are common during bull markets. The most recent one ended in February 2016, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices. That's an unusually long time for the market to go without one.
A bull market is generally defined as an increase of 20
A bear market happens when stocks decline over a prolonged period, with the same 20
The sell-off in U.S. stocks this week spread to markets in Asia and Europe, reviving use of the term "contagion," which was widely used during the European debt crisis early this decade.
When financial analysts talk about contagion, they mean when market disturbances spread from one economy or region to affect others.
Some of the sudden plunge in the U.S. markets on Monday was pinned on algorithmic trading, which is when computers are programmed to follow specific instructions to place trades. The computers can make the trades faster and more frequently than human traders can. During a 15-minute stretch, the Dow plunged 850 points and then recovered almost all of it.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Metro Cities: Five ways to get more riders on board public transit
-
Rare bus-sized dinosaur find in Egypt could lead to more desert discoveries
-
A 'big milestone:' First phase of daylighting Dartmouth's Sawmill River nears completion
-
Two kids taken to hospital after gas can catches fire, explodes: Halifax police