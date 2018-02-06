Markets Right Now: Dow rises 350, erasing an early plunge

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

10 a.m.

The Dow Jones industrial average jumped as much as 350 points in morning trading, erasing an early plunge of more than 500.

The wild swings Tuesday marked the third day of volatility in global markets.

U.S. stocks swooned Friday and Monday as investors worried that accelerating inflation and higher interest rates could derail the market's record-setting rally.

Global markets also fell. European indexes were down about 2 per cent , while Japan's Nikkei lost 4.7 per cent .

The Dow was up 141 points, or 0.6 per cent , at 24,483.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 12 points, or 0.5 per cent , at 2,662. The Nasdaq composite climbed 40 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 7,003.

___

9:35 a.m.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell as much as 500 points in early trading, bringing the index down 10 per cent from the record high it reached on January 26.

The drop in early trading Tuesday marked the third straight day of steep declines. The Dow quickly recovered much of that loss.

The swoon began Friday as investors worried that accelerating inflation and higher interest rates could derail the market's record-setting rally.

Global markets also fell. European indexes were down about 2 per cent , while Japan's Nikkei lost 4.7 per cent .

The Dow recovered some of its early plunge and was down 127 points, or 0.4 per cent , at 24,255.