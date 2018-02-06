Militant escapes from Indian police custody in Kashmir
A
A
Share via Email
SRINAGAR, India — Police say assailants have fired at Indian police officers and freed a Pakistani militant they were taking to a hospital for a medical checkup in the Indian portion of Kashmir.
Police officer Ghulam Hasan Bhatt says two police officers suffered bullet injuries in Tuesday's attack in Srinagar, the main city in India-controlled Kashmir. But the attackers escaped with the insurgent.
The rebel, belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba group, was arrested by police in 2015.
Several militant groups have been fighting for Kashmir's independence from India or its merger with
Anti-India sentiment runs deep among Kashmir's mostly Muslim population, with most people supporting the rebels' cause.