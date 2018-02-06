Missionary pleads guilty to child abuse in Haiti
A
A
Share via Email
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Federal authorities say a self-proclaimed Christian missionary from Virginia has pleaded guilty to
Prosecutors say 40-year-old James Daniel Arbaugh pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of
Officials say Arbaugh admitted that, in 2016, he engaged in illicit sexual contact with a minor under the age of 12 by touching the child's genitals.
Arbaugh was arrested last year after allegedly telling a
The
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
A 'big milestone:' First phase of daylighting Dartmouth's Sawmill River nears completion
-
Metro Cities: Five ways to get more riders on board public transit
-
Rare bus-sized dinosaur find in Egypt could lead to more desert discoveries
-
Special weather statement issued for Halifax, snow, freezing rain on its way