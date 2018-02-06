Missionary pleads guilty to child abuse in Haiti

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Federal authorities say a self-proclaimed Christian missionary from Virginia has pleaded guilty to travelling to Haiti and engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

Prosecutors say 40-year-old James Daniel Arbaugh pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of travelling in foreign commerce to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a person under 18. Sentencing is set for June 13.

Officials say Arbaugh admitted that, in 2016, he engaged in illicit sexual contact with a minor under the age of 12 by touching the child's genitals.

Arbaugh was arrested last year after allegedly telling a counsellor in Virginia that he had sexual contact with minors in Haiti.