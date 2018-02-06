Missouri woman finds neighbour's dog riding pony
BOLIVAR, Mo. — A dog riding a one-eyed pony into the night is a surely a spectacle that needs video proof. A Missouri woman made sure to get exactly that.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that Callie Schenker pulled into her driveway Thursday to the sight of her
The 22-year-old posted the video on Facebook with the message, "I can't make this stuff up!!! So we pull back in our driveway tonight and this is what we see. This is not our dog! But apparently him and Cricket the one-eyed wonder pony are best friends." The video has received 5.3 million views as of Tuesday morning.
Schenker says the Corgi's owners are Mennonites who avoid going online, so they likely don't know their dog is gaining internet fame.
Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com
