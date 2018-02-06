Palestinian leader says US cannot impose peace deal
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territory — President Mahmoud Abbas says the U.S. cannot impose a peace deal on the Palestinians.
Raising his pen at a rally on Tuesday, he said "this is our pen and we are the only ones to sign."
Abbas said talks can only resume on the condition that a future Palestinian state comprises the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, with its capital in east Jerusalem, all territories captured by Israel in the 1967 war.
Palestinians were outraged by President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital in December. Abbas has said the move disqualifies the U.S. as peace mediator.
