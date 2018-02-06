Pence seeks to reassure allies on N. Korean nuclear threat

TOKYO — Vice-President Mike Pence is seeking to reassure and refocus American allies on the growing nuclear threat from North Korea with visits to Japan and South Korea this week.

In meetings with government leaders, military officials and U.S. service members, Pence says he wants to make sure the Winter Olympics don't distract from the bellicose government's human rights abuses and nuclear program. He is set to meet Wednesday with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (shin-zoh AH'-bay) to discuss increasing pressure on the North.