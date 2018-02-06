Pentagon: Afghan war costing US $45 billion per year

WASHINGTON — Forty-five billion dollars. That's how much the Pentagon says the Afghan war is costing American taxpayers, and with no end in sight they may have to foot that bill for years to come.

Senators, skeptical about the prospects for victory, grilled the Trump administration at a hearing Tuesday on America's longest-running war.

Senior defence official Randall Schriver said the money includes $5 billion for Afghan forces and $13 billion for U.S. forces inside Afghanistan. Much of the rest is for logistical support.

Another $780 million goes for development assistance.