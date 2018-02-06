Postal Service employees plead guilty to marijuana theft

TULSA, Okla. — Two U.S. Postal Service workers accused of stealing marijuana from packages at a mail sorting facility in Oklahoma have pleaded guilty.

The Tulsa World reports that 47-year-old Laura Mae Campbell pleaded guilty to conspiracy under a plea bargain on Monday. Her plea comes after her co-worker, Derek Miller, admitted in January to stealing drugs from packages since 2015.

Police records indicate that the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General received a tip in July that employees were taking drugs from packages at the Tulsa centre . The complaint alleged Campbell and Miller, also called "Chuck the Sniffer," were involved.

Authorities obtained more than 60 pounds of marijuana from Miller's home and over 10 pounds of marijuana from Campbell's residence in September.