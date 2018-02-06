Quits rise at fastest pace in 17 years, signalling higher pay

WASHINGTON — U.S. companies posted the fewest open jobs in seven months in December, yet the number of Americans quitting their jobs rose to a 17-year high, a mixed reading on the job market.

The Labor Department says job openings dropped 2.8 per cent to 5.8 million. That's still a healthy level and up 4.9 per cent from a year earlier. The number of people quitting rose 3.1 per cent to 3.26 million, the most since January 2001.