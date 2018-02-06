Retired cardinal hits back at Vatican over deal with China

BEIJING — The retired archbishop of Hong Kong has slammed the Holy See's negotiations with the Chinese government as a "catastrophe" that would bring suffering to millions of worshippers.

Retired Cardinal Joseph Zen warned in a blog post this week that some Chinese Catholics who follow so-called underground churches are at risk of arrest even while the Catholic Church pushes for a historic breakthrough in relations with China's ruling Communist Party.

Zen is a leading critic of the Vatican's outreach to China. He revealed in an unusual statement last month that the Vatican had asked a legitimate "underground" bishop to stand down in favour of an excommunicated one favoured by Beijing.