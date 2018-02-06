Saudi citizen who attended terrorist training camp indicted

OKLAHOMA CITY — A federal indictment accuses a Saudi Arabian man of falsifying immigration paperwork when he failed to disclose he attended a terrorist training camp before entering the United States.

A federal grand jury in Oklahoma City handed up the indictment Tuesday against 34-year-old Naif Abdulaziz M. Alfallaj. Charges include visa fraud and making false statements. He has lived in Oklahoma since 2012.

The indictment alleges Alfallaj attended the al Qaeda-operated al Farooq terrorist training camp near Kandahar, Afghanistan, around September 2000 and filled out a form using a nickname.