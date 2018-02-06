Snow forces Eiffel Tower closure as bad weather hits France

PARIS — The Eiffel Tower has been closed because of bad weather conditions amid snowfall that has covered the French capital.

Visitors had to admire the snow-covered wrought iron lattice tower from the now-white fields covered near the Paris monument, clutching umbrellas as the snow continued all day Tuesday.

French meteorologists report that snowfall accumulation in Paris could reach 10 centimetres (about four inches) by the end of the day.