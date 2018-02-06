Sweden FM slams China as missing bookseller row escalates

BEIJING — Sweden has condemned China's "brutal" and "arbitrary" detention of a Swedish citizen who sold politically sensitive books and whose seizure while he travelled with diplomats has stunned Western governments.

The sharply worded statement from Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom questions the rule of law in China and marks a tougher stance from Sweden two weeks after Chinese security agents seized Gui Minhai as he travelled to Beijing with two Swedish diplomats.

Wallstrom characterized the detention on Monday as "contrary to basic international rules on consular support" and demanded that China disclose Gui's whereabouts and his alleged crime.