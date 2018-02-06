The Latest: Attorneys rest in Lebanese neighbour's death case
A
A
Share via Email
TULSA, Okla. — The Latest on an Oklahoma man charged with first-degree murder and a hate crime in the killing of his Lebanese
1 p.m.
The jury in the case of an Oklahoma man charged with first-degree murder and a hate crime in the killing of his Lebanese
A judge sent jurors home Tuesday after both sides rested in the Stanley Majors case.
Majors is on trial in Tulsa for the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Khalid Jabara. Prosecutors say the 63-year-old Majors was motivated by hatred and jealousy and bombarded Jabara and his family for years with racial epithets before the 2016 slaying.
___
9 a.m.
A psychiatrist has testified that an Oklahoma man charged with a hate crime in the fatal shooting of his Lebanese
Stanley Majors is on trial in Tulsa for the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Khalid Jabara. Prosecutors allege Majors bombarded Jabara and his family for years with racial epithets before the 2016 shooting.
Dr. Jason Beaman testified Monday that Majors was unable to fully understand or appreciate his actions when he shot Jabara because of his untreated schizophrenia.
The
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Metro Cities: Five ways to get more riders on board public transit
-
Rare bus-sized dinosaur find in Egypt could lead to more desert discoveries
-
A 'big milestone:' First phase of daylighting Dartmouth's Sawmill River nears completion
-
Two kids taken to hospital after gas can catches fire, explodes: Halifax police