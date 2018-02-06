The Latest: Etsy says policy bans Alaska Native ivory sales
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on online sales site Etsy terminating the accounts of some Alaska Native artists (all times local):
2:20 p.m.
The company made the comments in response to criticism prompted by the cancellation of accounts held by Alaska Native artists who have been selling ivory and other animal parts that Etsy says are prohibited from the site.
The company says in an email it has updated its policies to reflect the global nature of its business.
U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan asked Etsy's chief executive officer to reconsider its policy and allow Alaska Natives to continue to sell products made from walrus tusks or from petrified wooly mammoth remains found in the state.
Those items can legally be sold by Alaska Natives.
Sullivan spokesman Matt Shuckerow says Etsy has not responded to Sullivan's letter.
___
12:35 p.m.
U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan asked the chief executive officer of Etsy to reconsider its policy to allow Alaska Natives to continue to sell products made from walrus tusks or from petrified wooly mammoth remains found in the nation's most remote state.
Sullivan spokesman Matt Shuckerow says Etsy has not responded to a letter sent Friday to the Brooklyn, New York-based company. Etsy representatives did not immediately respond to requests from The Associated Press on Monday for comment.
Shuckerow says Sullivan heard about the issue from Alaska Native leaders and a handful of artists whose accounts were terminated.