The Latest: Etsy says policy bans Alaska Native ivory sales

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on online sales site Etsy terminating the accounts of some Alaska Native artists (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

The online sales website Etsy says it can no longer allow Alaska Natives to sell such animal products as ivory.

The company made the comments in response to criticism prompted by the cancellation of accounts held by Alaska Native artists who have been selling ivory and other animal parts that Etsy says are prohibited from the site.

The company says in an email it has updated its policies to reflect the global nature of its business.

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan asked Etsy's chief executive officer to reconsider its policy and allow Alaska Natives to continue to sell products made from walrus tusks or from petrified wooly mammoth remains found in the state.

Those items can legally be sold by Alaska Natives.

Sullivan spokesman Matt Shuckerow says Etsy has not responded to Sullivan's letter.

___

12:35 p.m.

A policy intended to protect against the illegal trade of ivory has prompted an online sales website to cancel accounts held by Alaska Native artists, who can legally use ivory in their artwork.

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan asked the chief executive officer of Etsy to reconsider its policy to allow Alaska Natives to continue to sell products made from walrus tusks or from petrified wooly mammoth remains found in the nation's most remote state.

Sullivan spokesman Matt Shuckerow says Etsy has not responded to a letter sent Friday to the Brooklyn, New York-based company. Etsy representatives did not immediately respond to requests from The Associated Press on Monday for comment.