The Latest: Mattis defends new US nuke strategy

FILE - In this Monday, May 9, 2016 file photo, Russian Tu-22M-3 long-range bombers fly during the Victory Day military parade marking 71 years after the victory in WWII in Red Square in Moscow, Russia. Russia says it has met the nuclear arsenal limits of a key arms control treaty but has some issues with U.S. compliance. Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 was the deadline to verify compliance by both the United States and Russia with the New START treaty signed in 2010. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the Trump administration's nuclear strategy (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Defence Secretary Jim Mattis says the administration's new nuclear strategy pays the right amount of attention to arms control, even as it focuses on strengthening the nuclear force.

In testifying before the House Armed Services Committee, Mattis made his first public comments on the new strategy, a summary of which was made public last Friday.

Mattis said he recently received a letter from senators expressing concern that the strategy would undermine traditional U.S. leadership on reducing and eventually eliminating nuclear weapons.

He said the strategy does just the opposite: it will strengthen deterrence of a nuclear attack, and thereby provide the security that would enable further progress on arms control.

12:39 a.m.

America's new nuclear strategy under President Donald Trump is ending an Obama-era push to reduce the role of nuclear weapons in U.S. defence policy.

The new U.S. posture focuses heavily on what the Trump administration sees as an overdue modernization of the nuclear arsenal. And, it puts less emphasis on arms control as a central part of the U.S. approach.

That diminution of arms control was expected to be discussed Tuesday at a House hearing featuring Defence Secretary Jim Mattis.

