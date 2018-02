Uganda: Donors threaten refugee aid cuts over alleged abuses

KAMPALA, Uganda — A Ugandan official says international donors are threatening to withdraw funding for the country's South Sudanese refugee crisis over allegations that include misuse of relief items and the trafficking of girls and women.

Musa Ecweru, a government minister in charge of refugees, says in a statement that an investigation is under way after the United Nations resident co-ordinator raised concerns last month.

Ecweru says the allegations of "gross mismanagement, fraud and corruption" include theft of relief items for refugees. It is not clear how many resources were allegedly diverted.

The allegations threaten Uganda's reputation as a progressive host for refugees fleeing violence in neighbouring counties.