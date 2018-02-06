UK will consider pardons for convicted suffragettes

LONDON — The British government says it will consider pardons for suffragettes convicted during the struggle for the women's franchise, as the country marks 100 years since some women won the right to vote.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd says she will "take a look at" the cases of women jailed for crimes during a campaign of civil disobedience by women's activists.

But she cautions that "it is complicated because if you're going to give a legal pardon for things like arson and violence, it's not as straightforward as people think it might be."