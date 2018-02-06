UN: Flow slows, but migrant deaths on US-Mexico border climb
A
A
Share via Email
GENEVA — The U.N.'s migration agency has tallied a 3-
The International Organization for Migration recorded 412 migrant deaths last year, up from 398 in 2016.
However, the IOM's Missing Migrants Project pointed to figures from the U.S. Border Patrol showing a 44-
IOM says the increasing likelihood of arrest tends to drive migrants to seek "more remote routes", making it harder to get them help if needed.
The agency tallied 191 migrant deaths in Texas alone, amounting to a 26-