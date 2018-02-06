US soldier found dead in Germany near train station

BERLIN — The U.S. Army says a soldier who was deployed to Europe as part of a mission to reassure eastern European allies has been found dead in Germany.

The Atlantic Resolve mission said Tuesday that 1st Sgt. Nicholas S. Amsberry was found near a train station in the German town of Parsberg, and emergency services pronounced him dead at the scene. It said in a statement that the cause of the 34-year-old's death on Sunday is currently under investigation.