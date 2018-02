Ally or rival? Macron to visit Trump on US visit late April

PARIS — President Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron will get another chance to test their tough handshakes and argue over climate change when the French president visits Washington in April.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Wednesday on BFM television that Macron will visit Washington in late April, on Trump's invitation.

Le Drian called it an "official visit," short of the state visit that the White House had earlier promised. Macron's office wouldn't comment or confirm a date for the trip.