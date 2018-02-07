Bolivia: 2 people killed by rain-fueled landslide, 1 missing

LA PAZ, Bolivia — Authorities in Bolivia say two people have been killed and one person is missing in a landslide after heavy rains caused a river to overflow.

The governor of Cochabamba province said a 12-year-old and a minor were found dead Wednesday.

The overnight swelling of the Taquina river in central Bolivia affected the small community of Tiquipaya, about 150 miles (250 kilometres ) east of La Paz. Television images showed some homes and cars floating on streets flooded by thick currents of mud.