Bolivia: 2 people killed by rain-fueled landslide, 1 missing
LA PAZ, Bolivia — Authorities in Bolivia say two people have been killed and one person is missing in a landslide after heavy rains caused a river to overflow.
The governor of Cochabamba province said a 12-year-old and a minor were found dead Wednesday.
Bolivian President Evo Morales issued a state of emergency Wednesday in several regions that were worst-hit by torrential rains. The state of emergency sets out money to help out the more than 6,300 families affected.