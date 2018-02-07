Bosnian PM confident his country will eventually join the EU

SARAJEVO, Bosnia — Bosnia's prime minister Denis Zvizdic says he has no doubt his country will one day join the European Union in spite of what he considers to be obstructions from within.

In an apparent reference to a sustained effort by the Russia-backed Bosnian Serb leaders to obstruct the EU-required reforms, Zvizdic said Wednesday he was certain Bosnia will overcome negative "internal and external" forces and achieve membership of the bloc, which currently numbers 28.

Zvizdic spoke a day after the EU presented its strategy for the Western Balkans, reassuring countries of the region that the path to membership remains open if they resolve disputes, particularly with their neighbours .