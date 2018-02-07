Brazil confirms 353 yellow fever cases, including 98 deaths

SAO PAULO — Brazil's Health Ministry has confirmed more than 350 cases of yellow fever as infections pick up steam in the state at the centre of the last outbreak.

The current outbreak is developing more slowly than the previous one. The ministry said Wednesday that 353 people have been infected so far, of which 98 have died. During the same period in the 2016-2017 outbreak, 509 cases were recorded, including 159 deaths.

Over the past week, the number of cases confirmed in Minas Gerais state more than doubled from 77 to 157. Sao Paulo state has recorded the most cases, with 161.