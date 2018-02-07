Briton who fought against IS faces terrorism charge

LONDON — A British man who fought with Kurdish militia against the Islamic State group is facing a terrorism charge.

London's Metropolitan Police force said Wednesday that 43-year-old James Matthews is accused of "attending a place or places in Iraq and Syria where instruction or training was provided" for terrorist purposes.

In March, a Jim Matthews was signatory on an "open letter from British YPG fighters on London attacks" posted on a Kurdish news website . It urged people not to give in to extremism following several deadly attacks.

Matthews is due in court Feb. 14 to be formally charged.