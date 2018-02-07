Budget agreement adds money for defence, infrastructure

Key aspects of the proposed budget agreement that covers the current fiscal year and the next.

— Eliminates automatic spending cuts, known as sequestration, for defence and non- defence programs, and provides for spending increases for priorities in both categories.

— Significantly increases spending for non- defence programs by $131 billion over the current and coming fiscal year.

— Significantly increases spending for defence programs by $165 billion over two years.

— Includes effort to come up with a legislative fix for millions of pensioners facing cuts to their benefits through no fault of their own.

— Extends the Children's Health Insurance Plan for 10 years, up from six years under a previous agreement.

— Includes an additional $6 billion for fighting opioid addiction and boosting mental health services, $4 billion to improve health care for veterans, $20 billion for infrastructure improvements and $2 billion to support additional research at the National Institutes of Health.

— Provides additional funding for constituent services at the Social Security Administration and for the Internal Revenue Service, which is implementing the new tax-cut law.

— Suspends the government's cap on borrowing, or debt limit, through March 2019, eliminating the looming threat of a market-rattling default on U.S. obligations.