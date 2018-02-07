Closing arguments set in Baltimore police corruption trial
BALTIMORE — Federal prosecutors and
The jury trial has been fueled by testimony from disgraced ex-detectives. Four of six former Baltimore detectives who pleaded guilty have testified for the government, providing jaw-dropping revelations about their time on a disbanded police unit.
They have admitted to breaking into homes, stealing cash, and staging fictitious crime scenes to cover their tracks.
The scandal comes as a monitoring team is overseeing court-ordered reforms under a consent decree reached between Baltimore and the U.S. Justice Department.
Closing arguments are scheduled to begin Wednesday morning.