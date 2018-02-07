Toronto rapper Drake visits Miami homeless shelter for women, kids
MIAMI — Drake made a surprise stop at a Florida homeless shelter for women and children, bringing a $50,000 check and toys and games for the kids.
A news release from Miami's Lotus Village said the Toronto rapper visited on Tuesday to support families who moved into the
The singer, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, was in town shooting a music video. He made a pit stop at a local high school on Monday, performing for students and leaving them a $25,000 check for school uniforms.
The homeless shelter is trying to raise $25 million to expand its reach and become a national model for curbing homelessness among women and children. Its services include a community clinic, children's wellness