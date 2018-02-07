Evacuations, officer shot in Tennessee barricade standoff

NASHVILLE — One officer has been injured and residents were evacuated after shots were fired by a man barricaded in a Tennessee apartment building.

Nashville Police spokesman Don Aaron told reporters an officer was struck in the shoulder by a bullet Wednesday morning but it didn't penetrate. He said the officer was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Media reported some residents were evacuated from the apartments near downtown Nashville, where at least a dozen shots have been fired.

Aaron said a woman told police her boyfriend had fired shots into the ground near an apartment due to an earlier dispute, and then went inside and locked the door.