False report leads to lockdown at US Air Force base in Idaho

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — A U.S. Air Force base in southwestern Idaho has lifted a lockdown and given the all clear following a false report of shots fired.

Mountain Home Air Force Base officials say the lockdown started at 4 a.m. Wednesday and ended at about 6 a.m.

Officials didn't offer details of what led to the false report of shots fired.

The base about 50 miles (80 kilometres ) southeast of Boise is home to the 366th Fighter Wing.

