FBI: No evidence of attack in Border Patrol agent's death

DALLAS — FBI officials say the investigation into the November death of a U.S. Border Patrol agent has yielded no evidence that there was a "scuffle, altercation or attack."

The FBI released a statement Wednesday saying investigators have conducted more than 650 interviews and involved 37 field offices, but have not found evidence of an attack.

Investigators say 36-year-old Rogelio Martinez and his partner suffered serious injuries the night of Nov. 18 while patrolling outside of Van Horn about 110 miles (175 kilometres ) southeast of El Paso.

Both agents were airlifted to the hospital, where Martinez died. The injured agent was released from the hospital but did not remember the incident.