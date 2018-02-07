Federal officer in Puerto Rico indicted on child pornography

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Authorities in Puerto Rico say an officer with U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been indicted on charges of child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Wednesday that Alfredo Maysonet Galarza is accused of possessing more than 1,000 images and videos of girls younger than 12 involved in sexually explicit conduct. He also is accused of advertising, receiving and distributing child pornography.

Maysonet faces 15 to 30 years in prison if found guilty. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.