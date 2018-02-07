Judge: Las Vegas police must release mass shooting records

LAS VEGAS — A judge in Las Vegas has ordered police to release 911 calls, body camera video and several other records that the department had sought to keep from the public until it concluded the investigation into last year's mass shooting.

Nevada state court Judge Richard Scotti on Wednesday ruled the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department must begin releasing records to media organizations, which had sought them since hours after the Oct. 1 shooting.

Scotti said the department must redact all identifiable information, including names, Social Security numbers and portions of videos in which people could be easily recognized.