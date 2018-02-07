Judge OKs Turkish banker's conviction in US sanctions case
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — A New York judge says it was reasonable for a jury to conclude last month that a Turkish banker helped Iran evade U.S. economic sanctions.
Federal Judge Richard Berman issued a written ruling Wednesday declining a
The deputy general manager at Turkey's state-run Halkbank was convicted of multiple conspiracy charges and bank fraud. He was acquitted of a money laundering charge. He awaits sentencing.
His lawyers had asked the judge to overturn the verdict on grounds that prosecutors failed to prove Atilla knew of a U.S. connection to the sanctions-evading scheme or was connected to multiple conspiracies.
Berman said he carefully reviewed the trial record and concluded the evidence was clearly sufficient for jurors to convict Atilla.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Dump truck driver in Nova Scotia charged with dangerous driving causing death
-
'We have bigger things in mind:' Women say no to gendered Doritos
-
Special weather statement issued for Halifax, snow, freezing rain on its way
-
'More free-spirited across the pond:’ Locals react to Dartmouth’s romantic city ranking